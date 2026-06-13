The Wales family has brought colors to King Chrales’ birthday celebration!

Prince William made a striking appearance alongside Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, at this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

The princess of Wals exuded effortless summer elegance in a chic powder blue ensemble as the royal family gathered to celebrate the King’s official birthday in a grand display of pageantry and tradition.

She paired her refined light blue and white outfit with a matching hat and sparkling diamond floral earrings. Her polished appearance drew attention as she joined senior royals for one of the most significant events on the royal calendar.

Prince William, dressed in full military uniform, accompanied Kate as the couple arrived for the ceremony, which brings together members of the armed forces in a spectacular parade through central London.

The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony saw thousands of spectators gather in Whitehall and along The Mall, where they were treated to the traditional royal carriage procession and the ceremonial display by the Household Cavalry and the Grenadier Guards.

This year’s event featured the King’s Colour of the Grenadier Guards, presented earlier in the week at Buckingham Palace.

The regiment, one of the oldest in the British Army, played a central role in the parade, delivering precision marching and ceremonial display.

Later in the day, members of the royal family were expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional RAF flypast, a highlight of the national celebration.