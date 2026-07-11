Princess Kate makes unexpected Polo appearance

Princess Kate delighted royal fans with a surprise appearance at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, stepping out in the summer heat to cheer on Prince William at the annual DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup.

Dressed perfectly for the soaring temperatures, Kate looked effortlessly chic in a flowing black-and-white checkered dress paired with dark sunglasses. She arrived at the Berkshire venue alongside Prince William’s equerry, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, before taking her place on the sidelines to watch the action unfold.

A Major Milestone for Royal Charity The high-stakes match marks the 15th time the Princess Kate has taken to the field for this specific event.

This year’s tournament holds incredible significance, pushing the historical fundraising total of the cup past the staggering 15 million mark. The funds raised are distributed among ten distinct charities chosen to represent the core values and philanthropic focus of the royal couple.

Key beneficiaries of this year’s cup include: A Long-Awaited Return to the Sidelines This appearance marks a joyful milestone for the Princess, returning to the charity match after a two-year hiatus while focusing on her health and cancer recovery.

The last time Kate attended the tournament was in 2023, where she memorably took to the field to present her husband with the winner’s trophy.

While Prince William was riding hard on the field in Windsor, Prince Harry was also spotted stepping out publicly on the same day.

The Duke of Sussex attended a one-year countdown event in Birmingham for the 2027 Invictus Games, where he met with staff and tried his hand at wheelchair rugby and pickleball.

With the summer sun blazing, the Royal Charity Polo Cup once again proved to be a masterclass in combining high-tier athletic tradition with life-changing charity work.