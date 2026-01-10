Princess Kate marks 44th birthday in vintage look and Baker Boy cap

The future queen of Britain has turned 44 in style!

On Friday, January 9, Princess Kate marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message and a nostalgic fashion moment.

Taking to her joint Instagram account with the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales unveiled the final installment of her Mother Nature film series, coinciding with her 44th birthday.

In the clip – which was shot by talented creative Will Warr – the mother of three could be seen walking through the Berkshire countryside as she reflects on stillness, renewal and self discovery.

The release comes nearly a year after she publicly announced that she was in remission from cancer.

“Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration,” Kate says in a voiceover. “Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves.”

Kate appeared in high spirit as she opted for a full vintage inspired look, rewearing several pieces she has owned for years. The Princess of Wales wore her much loved Barbour ‘Elfie’ jacket from the brand’s 2019 Alexa Chung collaboration, paired with Penelope Chilvers tasselled boots in the shade Conker, which she first wore during her time at St Andrews University in 2001.

The mother-of-three topped off her look with a Baker Boy hat by Really Wild, a brand long favoured by the Princess.