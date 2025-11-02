Princess Kate takes up a new hobby, Royal insider reveals

The Princess of Wales has reportedly taken up a new hobby — and it’s one that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also enjoy.

According to one of her mentors, Princess Kate has recently begun practising meditation, expanding her interests beyond photography and other creative pursuits.

Renowned artist Chris Levine, best known for creating one of the most iconic portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II, revealed Kate’s new pastime during a recent interview.

Levine, who was commissioned in 2004 to photograph the Queen for Jersey’s commemoration of eight centuries of allegiance to the Crown, spoke warmly about working with members of the Royal Family. However, after mentioning Kate’s new interest, he quickly caught himself, adding with a laugh, “I think I’ve said too much!”

Kate joins other royals, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are known advocates of mindfulness and meditation.

Earlier, according to a report, Prince Andrew’s royal troubles continue as he faces the loss of his remaining titles and prepares to vacate the Royal Lodge. Fresh reports suggest that a past comment he made about Kate Middleton once sparked Prince William’s fury.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William was angered by an inappropriate remark Andrew allegedly made about the Princess of Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly told King Charles III that Andrew’s removal from royal privileges and residence was “inevitable.”

Author Andrew Lownie, in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, claims that Andrew made a “rude” comment about Kate, which deeply offended William. The book also alleges that the Duke of York has long been disrespectful toward the future queen.

Lownie further suggests that William harbors resentment toward Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and predicts that Andrew will ultimately be evicted from Royal Lodge once William ascends the throne.