Princess Kate opposes Meghan’s return to royal duties

Princess Kate has consistently backed Harry and William’s attempts at reconciliation because she believes the two royal brothers still care for one another. However, Princess Kate is well aware of the harsh reality regarding the Sussexes’ future in the royal family.

Meghan and Harry will not be accepted back as working royals, even after meeting King Charles at Highgrove House on July 10, as Princess Kate sees no support for a part-time royal status.

The 77-year-old monarch wants to make amends with the family and views the return of Harry and Meghan as an opportunity to fortify the monarchy’s future.

Meanwhile, Kate is confident that her husband will take time to forgive the Sussexes for the years of pain he believes they caused, as certain things remain irreversible. Both the future monarch and Kate believe that bridges cannot be built without first establishing trust, which is currently lacking.

An insider revealed to Heatworld: “Charles believes the monarchy has to think long-term, and Harry, Meghan, and the children could still have a role in strengthening the institution if relationships could somehow be repaired.”

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales do not see it that way; they believe that prioritizing duty alone will not fix the underlying issues. While Kate generally prefers to forgive and forget rather than harbor grudges, she views this situation as entirely different. William feels that he and his wife were dragged into a highly public conflict they had no desire to be part of, and he finds it difficult to set those feelings aside simply because someone claims it is better for the monarchy.