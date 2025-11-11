Princess Kate pens emotional letter after William opens up on family challenges

Princess Kate has penned an emotional personal letter after her husband Prince William opened up on how they talked to their children about her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales wrote the letter to children’s hospital Evelina London on its 20th anniversary in capacity of its patron since 2018.

The children’s hospital looks after unwell children and supports the families of children going through difficult times.

“As Patron of Evelina, I’m delighted to join everyone at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in celebrating. the 20th anniversary of its iconic hospital building,” she wrote.

Princess Kate further added, “As I know from my visits, the building’s bright, welcoming spaces and wonderful light-filled atrium ensure children feel safe, supported and nurtured as they face whatever challenges lie ahead.”

The mother of three’s heartfelt letter comes after the Prince of Wales revealed that the couple chose to be open about answering their children’s “difficult questions” following her cancer diagnosis last year.

Speaking to Brazilian television, William shared, “Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference.”

“We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset,” he added.