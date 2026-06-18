Princess Kate privacy case sees major breakthrough

Princess Kate Privacy Breach Nightmare Ends After Hospital Worker Tried to Sell Medical Records The privacy nightmare involving Catherine, Princess of Wales has come to an end, as the UK’s data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has concluded its criminal investigation into the security breach of the princess’s private medical records.

A former employee at the private hospital where she was treated has received a formal criminal caution over their attempt to access and sell the princess’s confidential health data for personal gain.

A Cruel Breach During a Private Battle The data breach was revealed in March 2024, a particularly vulnerable time for the royals.

The princess had been admitted to The London Clinic, a private hospital, for nearly two weeks in January 2024 to undergo surgery for an abdominal condition, which was subsequently diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and the prince subsequently began preventative chemotherapy treatment in private.

While the public world was awash with theories about the cause of the princess’s absence in an intense flurry on social media, within the confidential confines of the hospital a “trusted employee,” according to the ICO, was attempting to cash in on her medical data. “People should be able to trust that the personal information they’re giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation,” said Ian Hulme, the ICO’s Executive Director for Regulatory Supervision.

“This breach involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal data and was a clear violation of that trust.” The Outcome of the Investigation Following a review under the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the ICO deemed that the most suitable response was a formal criminal caution under the Data Protection Act 2018.

The London Clinic, which was treating King Charles at the time, was reportedly fully cooperative with the ICO’s investigation and stressed that this was a one-off incident, committed by a rogue employee.

They also maintained that they have no regulatory failures or security lapses within their hospital. The health professional who committed the data breach has since been fired and removed from the medical register. A spokesperson for The London Clinic said: “We are pleased our work with the ICO has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion.

There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.” What this means for Princess Kate This news brings a welcome end to what must have been a profoundly upsetting and stressful period for the princess.

Having taken a break from public duties throughout her treatment and cancer diagnosis, she has been working on her journey back to official royal duties.