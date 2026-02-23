Princess Kate restyles old gown for return at BAFTA Awards 2026 with William

Princess Kate made a dazzling return to the BAFTA Awards, stepping onto the red carpet for the first time in three years alongside her husband, Prince William.

The royal couple arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall, drawing attention as they joined film industry stars for one of Britain’s most prestigious cultural events.

The Princess of Wales had not attended the ceremony since 2023, following her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment and recovery. Her appearance signaled a confident return to public life, with the princess appearing poised and smiling as she greeted attendees and made her way into the venue.

For the evening, she embraced sustainable fashion by restyling a blush pink and white Gucci gown she previously wore in 2019 to a gala at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The elegant dress featured a soft mauve and pink palette, a cinched waistline, a shoulder-grazing V-neck bodice, and a flowing skirt that moved gracefully as she walked.

Kate completed the look with a burgundy velvet clutch that matched the gown’s waist detailing, along with classic heels, creating a refined and regal silhouette. Prince William complemented her ensemble in a maroon velvet jacket, presenting a coordinated and polished appearance.

The 79th BAFTA Awards welcomed an array of global stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, and Timothée Chalamet, underscoring the ceremony’s international appeal.