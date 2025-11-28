Princess Kate returns to Anna Freud charity in polished winter outfit

Princess Kate is continuing her long-standing support for children’s mental health!

On Thursday, November 27, the Princes of Wales visited the children’s mental health charity, Anna Freud, in North London. Dressed in a sophisticated navy coat paired with sleek shoes, the Princess of Wales blended style and purpose elegantly.

The future queen’s visit aimed to celebrate Anna Freud’s new tie-in with her Centre for Early Childhood. The project will help those professionals center their work around early social and emotional development.

She began her visit with a meeting with the charity’s Chief Executive, Professor Eamon McCrory, who updated her on the centre’s efforts to improve mental health care for children and young people through scientific research and clinical innovation.

Kate also spent time with parents and their children, playing with toddlers and babies, demonstrating her hands-on approach and genuine interest in families.

“The princess has such a natural down-to-earth manner and very quickly became comfortable in talking to parents about their experiences and parents were very quickly at ease at sharing their experiences with her,” Prof. Eamon McCrory told PEOPLE.

He further added, “She sat down and played with the little toddlers and babies that were visiting. It really demonstrated her genuine interest in people and also in her view of relationships really being absolutely key for future prevention.”

Princess Kate first visited Anna Freud in September 2015. A year later, the future queen was named as the charity’s patron.