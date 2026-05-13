Kate Middleton is set to receive one of Italy’s most prestigious civic honours as she begins her first major overseas royal visit since completing cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales will travel to Reggio Emilia this week, where she is expected to be presented with the Primo Tricolore, the city’s highest honour, in recognition of her long-standing work promoting early childhood development.

The two-day visit marks a significant milestone for the future Queen following her recovery. Royal aides described the trip as a “really significant moment” and a sign that the Princess is “taking it up a gear” in advancing her global work focused on children and families.

Early years development has remained at the heart of Kate’s public work for more than a decade. Her visit comes shortly after the launch of a new resource by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood aimed at supporting professionals working with young children and parents.

Christian Guy, executive director of the foundation, said the Princess believes early childhood should be treated with the same urgency as major global challenges such as climate change.

During the visit, princess Kate will also explore the internationally respected Reggio Emilia Approach, an educational philosophy developed in the Italian city that places strong emphasis on creativity, community, and the role of the environment in children’s learning.