Princess Kate turns heads in daring rainbow mesh gown

What we love about Princess Kate is the fact that as a style icon she also known for her subtle classic chic style, yet if we dig deeper in royal tour archive pictures we realize her style is also adventurous. For all the fashion gurus the one of the biggest adventurous piece Kate ever wore is likely her floral mesh column dress in Bhutan back to 2016 – a piece with very high side splits and stunning embroideries.

A Highlight royal Tour Fashion During Price William and his other half’s official visit to Bhutan and India back on April 2016, the duke and duchess had the honor to be invited for a private dinner at the Palace with The King, and Queen Jetsun Pema.

Therefore Kate Middleton opted to attend the evening state dinner event with an embroidered high-slit gown from Tory Burch (Resort Collection 2016).

The Look It has bright orange,teal, green, black, and white, in detailed floral embellishments from retro motifs in tulle and crystal work. It has a keyhole cutout and round neck accented with flame shaped beads. The striking elements are its dual high side splits.

These design accents gave this classy column a more free spirited movement.

She teamed this outfit with a burnt-orange pashmina wrap, black crisscross open-toe sandals from Gianvito Rossi and tiny gold earrings by Brora. Tory Burch Reacts“I was absolutely thrilled.

She looked very, very pretty,” Tory Burch herself stated at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner just after the trip “She’s quite glamorous.

I’m a big fan. I think she is just so chic.” “I was totally amazed she was there on the same night,” Burch later said according to the Daily Mail’s reference to the New York Times article.

Not in less that a lucky coincidence Drew Barrymore was seen on the same day wearing the very same Tory Burch gown in another part of the globe – she was attending The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Bergh Ball in New York City.

Her diplomacy in styling Royal dressing may also take more meaning because Kate’s choice reflects very bright hues from the national flag of Bhutan or textiles – a well-established practice among the royal household towards the countries they visits.

The royal fashion critics are used to seeing Kate incorporating the colors and regional influences in her diplomatic wardrobes in a subtle manner so as not to make it too direct yet show respect towards the visiting countries.