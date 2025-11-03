Princess Kate, William make fresh start in new home with George, Charlotte, and Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally begun a new journey at their forever home.

According to The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales have left Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and moved into moved to Forest Lodge – a Grade II-listed eight bedroom mansion in Windsor – with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The outlet further shared that their move happened over children’s half term and are now settling in their new residence.

The plans for family of five’s relocation were first announced in August by a Kensington Palace spokesperson. “The Wales family will move house later this year,” they told PEOPLE at the time.

The move to Windsor marks a fresh start for the Wales family following challenging few years.

Prince William and Princess Kate moved their home base from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor three years ago and soon after their relocation the family hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022. They faced further challenges in 2024 when both Princess Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

While King Charles continues his treatment, the Princess of Wales revealed in January that she is now in remission.