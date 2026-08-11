The recipe for the enduring, successful marriage of the Prince and Princess Kate is their sheer dedication to each other whether undertaking duties as working royals or raising their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Their support for each other can be observed from how they execute their professional lives as royal family members as well as private ones.

“William and Catherine act as a team. Whether it be behind the scenes working on the future of the monarchy or at home managing children; each individual is wholly supportive and they always have each other’s back,” royal expert and commentator Russell Myers reports in relation to the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to The Mirror.

Driven by Inspiration – How Catherine Fueled William’s Passion

Not only do the Prince and Princess Kate inspire one another, they have also helped each other push the envelope regarding royal engagements. In particular, it was their partnership that led Prince William to successfully develop his global environmental competition the Earthshot Prize when he had doubts about the initiative.

“This shared commitment underpins everything that they do and this isn’t just discussed on a macro-level but also on the minute-to-minute decisions when it comes to the initiatives that they are developing,” Myers explained in a The Royal Tea episode.

Investing In The Future Of The Monarchy

On top of supporting their charitable endeavors as a couple and through individuals, Princess Catherine has worked closely to secure the future of the monarchy. Both William and Catherine discuss macro royal developments and work to develop strategies for new initiatives that they will implement as king and queen.

She continues to support this with her work within their roles as Prince and Princess of Wales. This balance between home life and philanthropy for their three children is vital and is what gives the general public such hope when considering the 15-year old marriage that is the one we look at here.