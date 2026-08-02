Princess Kate & William’s sweet video clip with a message

Kensington Palace has published an exclusive video message capturing the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—during a rare family outing to Scotland for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The royal family joined the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in spectator boxes to support competing athletes and visited Wales House to meet directly with members of Team Wales and youth sports charities.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

The event will bring together 74 nations and territories with 3,000+ athletes competing for 215 gold medals across 10 sports.

Several members of the Royal Family are expected to attend, including Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Message from Kensington Palace

Following their day at the venues, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an official statement across their digital channels celebrating the athletic performances:

“Congratulations to every athlete taking part in this year’s Commonwealth Games! A special well done to Team Wales for proudly representing the nation on the international stage. It was a pleasure to join the athletes today at Wales House. Llongyfarchiadau, Team Wales!”

The accompanying video footage captured the royal children cheering from the stands, tours of the athletic facilities, and private interactions with athletes preparing for competition.

Princess Kate’s Ongoing Patronage with SportsAid

During the tour, Princess Kate spent dedicated time with athletes affiliated with SportsAid. Having served as the organization’s Royal Patron for over a decade (since 2013), her patronage focuses on providing financial support, recognition, and personal development opportunities to early-stage British athletes striving for international success.