Princess Kate’s cancer journey transforms royal couple

Prince William and Kate Middleton have emerge from one of the couple’s toughest personal trials stronger and more resilient than ever. Their bond as individuals and a pair have been cemented even tighter after Princess Kate’s shock cancer diagnosis last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will now take on their future as King and Queen of the United Kingdom, having endured a traumatic and highly-publicised health crisis behind the palace walls.

A health crisis that “stopped them in their tracks”

A close friend of the family spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity about how the health diagnosis fundamentally changed the couple’s day-to-day existence. When raising young children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three – it’s incredibly easy for parents to “barrel forward” and constantly push on, but an unexpected and traumatic health issue stopped them in their tracks.

The source explained: “On a very human level, if you go through an experience like this, it changes you. And it can change you for the good … While you’d never wish it upon them, it’s made them stronger as a couple and stronger as individuals, with probably more wisdom than they had before.”

Kate Middleton’s Health Timeline

For the full context of those recent observations, here is how Princess Kate’s health crisis unfolded:

January 2024: Kensington Palace confirmed that Princess Kate underwent scheduled abdominal surgery at The London Clinic and was recuperating at home in Windsor while recovering and stepping back from public duties for a time.

March 2024: After a period of public speculation, the Princess confirmed she had cancer in a heartfelt video announcement, sharing the news that she was receiving preventive chemotherapy following post-operative tests.

September 2024: In a candid video shared by the couple’s official social media channels with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis featured heavily, Kate revealed that she had finished chemotherapy and was now in recovery, focused on staying well while slowly returning to public engagements.

Stepping forward, but with new wisdom

The family has faced the situation with an ‘incredibly calm and collected’ attitude, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mail Online. William and Kate’s decision to step away from public life during their toughest personal period also drew widespread praise and support.

As William and Kate gradually return to their royal duties, insiders said they approach the public glare with “quiet wisdom” thanks to the shared trauma and experience.