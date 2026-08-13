Princess Kate’s Caribbean dress has a beautiful lookalike

Princess Kate has mastered a perfect summer wardrobe that is the embodiment of effortless chic, and one summer dress has perhaps left a mark on us all.

Tory Burch floral midi dress she wore to visit the Caribbean on a 2022 Royal Tour.

Visiting Hopkins, a coastal village in Belize, the Princess of Wales wore a blue, red, and white smocked dress which instantly served for dreamy holiday vibes.

Although the original designer dress was quickly sold out around the globe, we’ve rounded up the best lookalikes from the high-street to allow you to recreate this statement style for less.

The Royal Outfit: Tory Burch paired with high-street accessories

The original Tory Burch design came complete with a flattering square neck, a smocked bodice, short puff sleeves and a tiered midi skirt.

The princess accessorised perfectly

Footwear: Suede wedge espadrilles (these particular pair were neutral) in Stuart Weitzman footwear.

Jewelry: Beaded statement drop earrings from Parisian brand Szane in ‘Charlie’.

Handbag: A woven straw clutch (These are sold in different styles under Anya Hindmarch) fan-shaped clutch.

This fit-and-flare dress style is a flattering number for all body types and would suit summer weddings, garden parties and holiday wear perfectly.

The Best high-street alternatives to buy now

1. Best Direct Lookalike: Boden Draw Waist Cotton Dress

£149 / $199

Available sizes: UK 4-22 (in Regualr and petite)

Why it works: Boden has a cotton, smocked mid-waist dress that matches the floral print of Kate’s Tory Burch number. While it boasts flutter sleeves instead of a square neck, the defined waist that the drawstring offers is identical, as is the midi length.

2. Most budget-friendly: Monsoon Mona Dress

~ £84.60

Why it works: The Monsoon dress is incredibly similar with a smocked square-neck bodice, puffed sleeves, and the cobalt blue floral print.

Styling the Look

Event Wear: Dress with neutral wedge espadrilles, and beaded statement earrings.

Casually: Wear with a crisp pair of white sneakers, and a lightweight denim jacket.