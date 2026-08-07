Princess Kate’s daring casual look that vanished forever

The Princess Kate is arguably one of today’s modern royals on many style agendas, from promoting sustainable fashion all the way through to her prolific need to re-wear. Although she has embraced many sleek modern power tailoring ensembles, chic midi dress moments, and classic overcoats, it’s safe to say one particular 2012 ensemble including a white denim mini is one of her standout, more casual, throws back.

During Day 14 of the London Olympic Games in 2012-on 10th August to be exact-the then-Duchess of Cambridge attended the Women’s Hockey bronze medal match between Team Great Britain and New Zealand.

Princess Kate styled a crisp white denim mini with two sharp front pleats, accentuated with a classic braided woven belt, with a Team GB V-neck sleeveless polo in white. Of course, she topped off the warm summer look with her signature Stuart Weitzman’s wedges!

This appearance also marks one of only two documented instances the Royal has re-worn a beloved pre-wedding item of clothing: May 2007 Badmionton Horse Trials On May 31st, 2007, some four years prior to her wedding day, Kate was spotted sporting the exact same white mini skirt that was paired with a navy jumper and knee high leather boots.

August 2012 London Olympics On a significant occasion, the future Princess of Wales sported the same staple just five years later, teaming it with new high-end accessories.

The Princess of Wales’ style evolution It goes without saying that looking back at her 2012 wardrobe offers the opportunity for us to contrast her style before entering royal life and her role as Princess of Wales.

She rocked sporty, off-duty, classic British fashion during the London 2012 games by bringing some off-duty fashion along including Team GB clothing, tailored denims and wedges.

Comparing her 2012 wardrobe with today: 2007-2012 (pre and earliest of her DUCHESS days) Sporty; off duty denims, shorter hems, braided belts and wedges Summer 2022 The princess wears an array of tailoring; power suits; modern mono chromatic styles and elegant mid-length skirts.