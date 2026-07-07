LONDON – Princess Catherine (Kate Middleton) may be known as the ‘Children’s Princess’ after this last visit with a hospital patient. yesterday July 6, 2026, Princess Kate visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital-where she is the royal patron-in another effort to highlight family centred support at the London based facility.

The Children’s Hospital she visits has had a soft spot for the Prince of Wales consort ever since the Princess became the official patron in 2018.

From her visit last July the royal seemed especially interested in visiting hospitals and hospitals and health charities and causes of care of children.

Princess Kate’s made the 44 year old visit after traveling to other children hospitals on June, the last and she continued to share a lot of her thoughts on the holistic support for critically ill children in London this July. “No, I am the Princess of Wales” said Catherine as he talked with 10 year old cardiac patient at Evelina, who referred to her as the Queen’s Daughter.

Catherine graciously informed young EJRAN that he was speaking to her “the Princess of Wales”. Instead of lecturing the child on royal lineages after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022, Kate took a completely opposite approach.

She kindly referred to Ejran as the ‘brave boy’, told him that she had travelled down to the Evelina’s Children’s Hospital to specifically see the amazing work and spend time with the patients that were treated there.

The Princess Of Wales is currently in remission of cancer. After her cancer surgery was confirmed she withdrew from public life for several months before starting to slowly increase her public engagements over recent months.

During this time the royal has made it a mission to focus on causes of holistic health and the importance of integrating emotional and mental health into medical care and how critical that is for children.

During her visit of Evelina London Children’s Hospital Princess Kate was credited by hospital staff on having ‘warmth’ and being able to connect with her. “Her Princess is able to draw so much strength from people and is quite able to give comfort, too,” mentioned a hospital insider.