Princess Kate's police officers relocated post-investigation

The Metropolitan Police have launched an urgent investigation into the conduct of armed officers stationed at Windsor Castle, the estate that houses the residence of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children.

The elite security team, drawn from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection unit, has come under intense scrutiny following serious allegations of misconduct while tasked with defending senior members of the Royal Family.

Key Allegations Against Windsor Security Staff

According to a probe initiated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), the officers are facing severe backlash for a series of operational and behavioral failures. The main allegations include:

Neglection of Duty: Reports indicate that officers allegedly fell asleep while on active shifts.

Deserting Posts: Armed security personnel reportedly left high-security checkpoints entirely unattended.

Inappropriate Comments: The team is under fire for highly unprofessional and inappropriate remarks made regarding the residence and the royal household.

Met Police and Watchdog Respond

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that an internal inquiry is underway, emphasizing that the alleged actions fall far below the elite standards expected of frontline protection officers.

“The alleged behavior falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles,” the Met Police stated.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been officially notified of the security breach. However, it has been decided that the investigation will be handled locally by the Met’s professional standards department. Senior officials are currently evaluating whether the officers involved will be placed on restricted duties, with a final decision expected by the end of next week.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have both declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.