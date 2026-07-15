Princess Kate’s stylish Wimbledon bag steals the show

Princess Kate’s Favourite Wimbledon Handbag Is Your Perfect Summer Piece A chic bag is one of the hardest working accessories any of us can own. The right design will take a basic outfit and give it instant polish, taking it from workwear to wedding guest, race day or even on a trip to Wimbledon. So if you are considering an investment bag to see you through year after year, the Princess of Wales’s most-loved top-handle bag is for you.

During a recent outing to Wimbledon, Princess Catherine (44) carried an impeccably elegant Mini Holly handbag by Tusting.

The Princess’s selection once again put heritage British leather goods company family-run Tusting firmly on the style map. She has actually worn this particular bag several times in public since 2021 – testament that when it comes to quality craftsmanship, it truly never dates.

How the top-handle has become such a royal staple Structured top-handle bags remain on our most wanted lists each season and when you consider the style that Catherine frequently opts for, it’s easy to see why: It offers an instant hit of chic The curved, structured shape instantly elevates every outfit. It can be worn anywhere As suitable with a midi dress and sandals as it is with a suit or linen.

Two bags in one It has both a fixed top-handle and a detachable shoulder strap for wearing as a cross-body.

Inside Tusting’s Mini Holly The Mini Holly (415) is a miniature, 50s-inspired handbag handcrafted at Tusting’s Buckinghamshire workshop. Kate’s favourite shade is Taupe – a softly elegant and universally chic neutral. Although petite at 23cm wide, 14cm high and 8cm deep, the design’s flared base and discreet popper sides ensure a surprising amount of internal space.

With minimalist gold hardware and a classic fold-over turn-lock closure, this is ‘quiet luxury’ personified and, with a style that the Princess of Wales has carried for more than five years, it’s a sound investment to see you through for decades to come.