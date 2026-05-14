Princess Kate's Subtle Tribute to Her Cancer Journey in Italy

Princess Kate Middleton has kicked off her first overseas visit since her cancer diagnosis, and it’s been a truly special trip.

The Princess of Wales arrived in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13, 2026, with a big smile and a stylish blue suit by Edeline Lee. She was greeted by thousands of enthusiastic locals, who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal mom of three.

During her visit, Kate showcased her Italian language skills, charming the children and adults alike.

She even introduced herself as “Catarina,” the Italian version of Catherine, and spoke clearly and perfectly, according to teacher Roberta Marzi.

The focus of Kate’s trip is early childhood development, a cause close to her heart.

She met with educators, parents, and thought leaders to learn about the internationally renowned Reggio Emilia approach, which puts children’s natural development at the center of its philosophy.

Highlights from Day 1:

Meeting Local Children: Kate connected with kids at a preschool, getting lots of hugs and high-fives.

Cultural Immersion: She visited the Sala del Tricolore, the birthplace of the Italian flag, and received the Primo Tricolore, the city’s highest honor.

Community Engagement: Kate greeted hundreds of well-wishers, posing for selfies and shaking hands.

Day 2:

Kate continued her visit, focusing on nature-based learning and creativity. She met with children and teachers at a nature-focused preschool, emphasizing the importance of imagination and exploration.

This trip marks a significant milestone in Kate’s recovery journey, and she’s been praised for her dedication to her royal duties. As a royal aide said, “She takes great joy from this work”.