Princess Kate’s sweet nickname for Prince Louis revealed

Princess Kate’s parenting style is definitely loving, and royal fans got a peek into her personal life thanks to sweet details of how she talks to her children: Her adorable pet name for her youngest, Prince Louis.

During the heartbreaking 2024 video Kensington Palace dropped in September for the end of her preventive chemotherapy treatments, Kate gives fans another dose of affection as she talks to her family as they take a country walk with some sweet terms of endearment.

“Lou-bugs, you lead the way,” she says as she walks with William, George and Charlotte, with Louis taking charge as he runs ahead. A term of endearment used over the years This isn’t the first time that royal watchers heard Kate’s name for the youngest child.

Previously, Princess Kate and Prince William dropped the nickname May 2023, when they took their children to join the Big Help Out in Slough as volunteers at the 3rd Upton Scout Group. “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug,” instructions for cooking marshmallows over the campfire can be heard over footage as young Louis works on a stick from his mom.

What are the other royal children’s nicknames? While “Lou-bug” and “Lou-bugs” are definitely adorable, Princess Kate and Prince William have other sweet nicknames used throughout their household.

Princess Charlotte’s name has famously been shortened “Lottie” by her mother and is sometimes playfully called “Poppet” by her father. According to royal sources , George’s childhood nickname used to be ‘little grape,’ and his dad occasionally refers to him as ‘PG.’ A heartwarming healthupdate Princess Kate’s family video was released not only to show her love for her kids, but also to share some uplifting information concerning her health journey.

The July video was released after Queen Elizabeth’s June broadcast and filmed in Norfolk where Kate and William were joined by their three children George, Charlotte and Louis – in order to share a health update as well.

The royal posted in June that she was “so excited to be able to have had a full term of chemotherapy treatments to give her that rest time, for preventive measures,” and to work on “staying for her cancer-free, on time.”

She told fans that she would “be gradually returning to light work during the summer,” and made a return to a royal visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London in Jan 2025 and was given good news that she was in full remission by her medical professionals.

“To all those who have faced cancer in whatever form they’ve encountered it – Please know, you are not alone,” she urged anyone experiencing a difficult health journey. “ I remain with you, hand in hand – side by side.”