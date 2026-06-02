Princess Leonor achieves new milestone amid royal meeting

MADRID — Spain’s future monarch, Princess Leonor, has marked an incredible milestone in her journey to the throne. Breaking royal tradition and showcasing her growing role within the Spanish monarchy, the 20-year-old Princess of Asturias joined her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, for her historic debut at the annual Day of the Armed Forces parade in Vigo.

The high-profile appearance comes as the young royal prepares to wrap up her intensive three-year military training, signaling a new era for the Spanish Royal Family.

A Historic Royal Debut in Vigo

The Armed Forces Day parade—a cornerstone tradition in Spain since 1978—took on a special significance this year. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were joined by Princess Leonor as she presided over the event for the very first time. Over 3,700 military personnel marched along Samil Avenue, putting on a spectacular display that included the Air and Space Force, the exact branch where the Princess is currently completing her elite training.

Upon arrival, the royal family was received with full military honors, standing united before the nation in a powerful display of continuity for the Crown.

Shattering Glass Ceilings in Military Training

Princess Leonor’s presence at the parade highlights her dedication to her future role as Supreme Commander of Spain’s armed forces. Unlike previous generations, the Gen-Z royal is paving her own path through rigorous military education:

The First Royal Paratrooper: Leonor recently made history by becoming the first member of the Spanish Royal Family to undergo intense military parachute training, featuring high-stakes jumps from 400 meters.

Multi-Branch Expertise: She has already completed training with the Army, sailed with the Navy, and operated fighter aircraft (including the F-5 and Pilatus PC-21) at the General Air and Space Academy in Murcia.

What’s Next for Princess Leonor?

As the summer approaches, the Princess of Asturias is preparing for a jam-packed schedule of public duties and personal milestones:

Regional Honors: She is set to travel to Murcia to receive the Gold Medal of the Region, alongside the title of Honorary Citizen of San Javier.

A Papal Meeting: In early June, Leonor and her sister, Infanta Sofía, will join their parents at the Royal Palace to welcome Pope Leo XIV on his historic apostolic visit to Spain.

University Life: Following her military graduation, the future Queen will transition back to civilian academic life in the fall, heading to Madrid’s Carlos III University to pursue a degree in Political Science.