Princess Leonor and Sofia reunite with World Cup trophy 16 years after historic first win

Sixteen years after melting hearts as toddlers in matching red national team jerseys, Spain’s Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia have experienced a full-circle royal sporting moment.

Following Spain’s extra-time triumph over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the royal sisters joined their parents King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on the pitch to celebrate La Roja’s victory. The sight immediately conjured memories of July 2010, when just after Spain’s first-ever World Cup title in South Africa, then-four-year-old Leonor and three-year-old Sofia joined the royal family at Zarzuela Palace as captain and star goalkeeper Iker Casillas lowered the famous 18-karat gold trophy for them to touch and hug.

Royal Presence at the 2026 World Cup Final

Now adults and taking on increasingly public roles within the Spanish Crown, the future Queen of Spain and her younger sister, who wore national colors during the match, greeted team members on the field post-game, including coach Luis de la Fuente and goal scorer Ferran Torres.

“This star is the reward for a long and demanding journey, traveled with effort, sacrifice and consistency,” read an official statement from the Royal Family after the win. “You have taken the name of Spain to the highest point.”

The Spanish Royal Family’s Celebration Timeline July 2010 (Madrid): Then-Prince Felipe, Princess Letizia and their young daughters, Leonor and Sofia, join King Juan Carlos I to greet the World Cup champions at the Royal Palace after their triumph in South Africa.

July 2026 (New York/New Jersey): King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their adult daughters, Leonor and Sofia, attend the 2026 final in the U.S., joining the team on the pitch after their victory.

July 2026 (Madrid): Following the team’s victory and ahead of a parade through the Spanish capital, the royal family hosts an official reception for La Roja at Zarzuela Palace.

A New Era for the Spanish Crown

The 2026 World Cup final represents another milestone in the evolving public roles of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia as representatives of Spain on a global scale. Whereas the 2010 celebration saw two little girls awestruck by a gleaming gold trophy, the 2026 tournament marks their coming of age as active, visible ambassadors of Spanish sport and culture.