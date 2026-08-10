Princess Leonor and Sofia steal the show on royal outing

The Royal Family’s summer visit to Palma de Mallorca has never disappointed a lesson in holiday chic, and Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are leading the sartorial charge once again during a casual family supper at Ma Restaurant in Portixol with King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and Queen Sofia.

Accompanied by their long-time family friend, Jean Henri Fruchaud, the group’s seaside outing comes after King Felipe’s appearance earlier today at the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing regatta.

A Royal Lesson in Smart Sustainable Style In the stylish departments, the princess’s are once again out to impress with fashion that is both modern and has plenty of reuse built-in: Princess Leonor’s Bohemian halter dress The 20-year-old heir to the throne stunned in a printed halter-neck maxi dress by Spanish designer Babbaki.

She paired the dress with classic dark espadrilles and a pop of fuchsia with a bright hot-pink leather clutch. Princess Sofia’s Royal Re-Wear The 19-year-old complimented her sister in an off-the-shoulder, blue ethnic-print dress by Desigual.

For the eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts, the dress is clearly a cherished piece in the Royal Family wardrobe asQueen LetiziaandPrincess Leonorwore it in past years. Queen Letizia’s Effortless white summer dress The Queen followed suit with her daughters, dressed down in a breezy white summer dress accompanied by a pair of metallic gold strappy sandals and a wovenraffia Tote.

Spending Summer at Marivent Palace The family dinner is one the latest events during their annual August holiday in the Balearic Islands, headquartered at the Marivent Palace.

Between engaging in official royal reception duties and enjoying more private family time, Spanish Royals have continually gained style-conscious supporters for their approachability in fashion and support for local Spanish designers.