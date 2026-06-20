Princess Leonor shares sky-high moment with King Felipe

The Spanish Royal Family just shared a milestone moment! On Friday, June 19, Spain’s King Felipe VI joined his daughter, Princess Leonor, on an instructional flight while she’s busy with her intensive military training.

The father-daughter sky journey gave everyone an exciting peek at the progress the heir to the throne is making as she continues to prepare for her future role in leading Spain’s armed forces.

A Royal Flight to Remember Princess Leonor’s surprise aviation session with her father is another big step in her military education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa de Su Majestad el Rey (@casareal.es)

King Felipe sat in the cockpit as Princess Leonor navigated their instructional flight, proving to be a natural and capable cadet. The official Instagram page of the Spanish royal family offered an exclusive look at the special sky time by sharing a delightful Instagram reel.

The short clip shows Princess Leonor skillfully at the controls of the military aircraft while King Felipe looks on. She is more than ready to rule as future Queen Princess Leonor will follow in her father’s footsteps and complete an extensive, years-long program through the army, navy, and air force academies as part of her training.

The flight is a testament to her progress and readiness to step into the heavy responsibilities that are waiting for her.

The takeaway here: Beyond a tender family moment, this is solid evidence that Princess Leonor is well on her way to independence, competence, and leadership.