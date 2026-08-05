Princess Leonor steals the show at royal summer reception

Spain’s next queen-to-be, Princess Leonor, caused a stir at the Spanish Royal Family’s annual summer reception at Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca. While she typically favors a classic royal uniform, at 20, the Princess of Asturias leaned into the sunny Mediterranean climes with a striking multicolor look for the annual event with Balearic Islands officials, appearing alongside her family.

Her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, joined by her younger sister, Infanta Sofa, (19), and her grandmother Queen Sofia, Prince Felipe’s father, were all on hand to welcome local figures and pose for family photos – with the Princess once again stealing the show.

A Sustainable Statement Piece PRINCESS Leonor rocked the reception in a red-hot, multicolour two-piece set from Spanish eco-fashion label Thinking Mu.

Featuring an sleeveless “Dora” top and matching “Pauline” high-waisted maxi skirt, the fiery palette combined richly saturated hues of crimson, burnt orange, deep golden yellows and touches of warm terracotta-and were nicely countered by a spray of the Balearic’s brilliant Mediterranean blue in the print. She kept things sleek and warm for accessories; metalic gold strappy sandals gave a welcome hint of shimmer.

Meanwhile, she accessorised in similar earthy-toned hues with an sculptural golden arm cuff, a stack of rings, and the signature PDPAOLA “Gravity” Ring. In another hint of her fashion-savvy, and rather sensible approach to the royal ‘rewears,’ Leonor was pictured earlier this summer wearing the same colorful-print two-piece during an outing in Madrid, but in that instance she paired solely the top portion of the coordinated skirt in a decidedly relaxed manner.

Leonor’s casual top styling from summer.

The entire look was chosen to give the occasion a decidedly more bohemian flair, with the tailored maxi skirt giving it that touch of formality. The Princess’s hair was her major change: In place of her typical polished, stick-straight blow-dry, her brunette tresses fell down long in voluminous, textured “beach waves,” with natural volume around her head, for an easy-going yet ethereal look that was the epitome of relaxed glamour.

Her makeup was subtly Sun-Kissed: she showed off a dewy complexion, delicate lash fringe and a plump pair of nude-pink lips that played up the sun in her eyes.

Princess Sofia: A watercolor Contrast Her much younger, yet stylish as ever sister also dressed the part. To balance Leonor’s fiery tones and boho hair with softer, watercolor inspired hues, Infanta Sofia opted for an elegant blush pink and cream dress printed in a subtly abstracted floral or painterly pattern.

The silk-blend ‘Libelula’ maxi dress, a popular design from Italian label Momon, featured a flowing fit accented by a skinny gold belt designed as a clustered stars design.

For footwear the princess wore delicate, simple metallic sandals with a thin sole to give height.

She completed her look with sleek hair, pulled cleanly into the centre part. A Cohesive, Fashion-Forward Royal Family Beyond the Princesses, other members of the Royal Family dressed for their summery post in Mallorca and in casual chic style; For Queen Letizia, a sleek yet casual ivory and gray stripedmidi dress from Sybilla was the order of the evening.

While King Felipe VI was in a relaxed, unbuttoned blue linen shirt and grey trousers, Queen Sofia was in a fabulous hot pink floral-style patterned dress – the kind that’s made for an alfresco celebration. All in all, Spain’s Summer Royal Reception with representatives of the Balearicswas another key event marking the developing role of the younger generation of Spanish Royals.