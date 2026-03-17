Princess Lilibet chases chickens in Meghan Markle’s adorable new video

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her family life, sharing an adorable video of Princess Lilibet enjoying time outdoors.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the clip on March 16 via her Instagram Stories, capturing a playful moment as her 4-year-old daughter interacted with chickens at their home in Montecito, California.

In the video, two chickens can be seen wandering around before Lilibet enters the frame, dressed in rain boots and a purple coat. The young royal, whose red hair reflects that of her father, Prince Harry, appears curious and delighted as she reaches down to pet one of the birds.

The moment is believed to have been filmed at the family’s chicken coop, affectionately known as “Archie’s Chick Inn,” a nod to Lilibet’s older brother, Prince Archie. The coop, which houses rescued hens, was first revealed during the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Alongside the sweet clip, Meghan also shared snippets of her own quiet moments at home, including arranging flowers in what appeared to be the couple’s backyard. In one video, Prince Harry can be heard off-camera praising her work, calling the arrangement “beautiful,” prompting a laugh from Meghan.

The posts offer a rare look at the Sussex family’s private life since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California in 2020. Known for keeping their children largely out of the public eye, Meghan and Harry occasionally share glimpses of their life at home, often highlighting simple, nature-filled moments.