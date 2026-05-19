Princess Lilibet styles mom Meghan Markle for Geneva trip

Meghan Markle received some adorable fashion help from daughter Princess Lilibet during her recent trip to Switzerland.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, wore a lilac dress reportedly chosen by her 4-year-old daughter while attending events in Geneva connected to the World Health Organization’s 79th World Health Assembly.

The sweet detail was revealed after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a photo with Meghan on May 18. In the image, Meghan wore a chic lilac Akris dress with her hair tied back in a ponytail as Dr. Tedros presented her with a WHO field vest.

“Delighted to present Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with a WHO field vest as a gesture of my regard for her commitment to promoting and protecting people’s health,” he wrote alongside the post.

The Duchess wore the elegant ensemble during a May 17 meeting with Brazil’s Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, where discussions reportedly focused on protecting children from online violence.

Fans quickly recognized the outfit from a mirror selfie Meghan had posted to Instagram one day earlier. The image featured Princess Lilibet sitting at her mother’s feet while Meghan modeled the lilac dress and matching trench coat.

“Mama’s little helper,” Meghan captioned the photo.

The outfit came from Swiss luxury fashion house Akris’ Pre-Fall 2026 collection, making it a fitting choice for the Switzerland visit.