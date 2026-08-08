Princess Lilibet teaches Meghan Markle a daily lesson

Five-year-old Princess Lilibet is already proving herself one of the boldest members of the Sussex family, according to her mother Meghan Markle.

During an interview with InStyle, Meghan spoke about life with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet. The session saw questions ranging from career to personal life for the Cookie Queens documentary, Meghan was asked about her “superpower”.

While she proudly called herself “a mom”, that day also saw a revealing insight into her family life, specifically regarding her five-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

For brave moments Meghan shared, “Every day, when I feel a little bit like, ‘Oh gosh, can I do this?’ I go: ‘Lili would do it.’” When the interviewer asked who inspired her to think this way, the Duchess explained: “My five-year-old!

Every day, I’m able to draw from her spirit to continue to do that, to go forward.”

Speaking about her children Meghan had further shared that ‘Mothers’ superpowers’ Meghan then shared, “It’s a juggling-it’s so much-and you do it because you’re meant to do it, and it’s a power and an extraordinary grace and grit at the same time.

When I feel a little bit like, ‘Oh gosh, can I do this?’ I go, ‘Lili would do it.” This comes after previously the two revealed they had crossed paths with a Girl Scout parent who had same troop Meghan was in years prior.

During the premiere of ‘Cookie Queens’, Meghan has previously revealed that, in her and Harry’s home in Montecito, her kids eat food on a ‘farm-to-table’ basis and “If you can pick it, you can have it” when it comes to sweets.

Cookie Queens, produced by Archewell Productions, is a coming-of-age documentary following four determined Girl Scouts competing to become top cookie sellers. It premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.