The Norwegian Royal Family has shared a critical health update regarding Crown Princess Mette-Marit, confirming that she has officially been placed on a national waiting list for a lung transplant.

The announcement follows a severe and “life-threatening” deterioration in her condition due to her ongoing battle with chronic pulmonary fibrosis.

The Diagnosis: Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, an incurable disease causing progressive lung scarring and severely restricted oxygen intake.

The Update: Following a comprehensive medical evaluation at Oslo University Hospital (Rikshospitalet), respiratory specialists confirmed that her lung condition has reached a serious, critical stage.

The Plan: She will undergo lung transplant surgery as soon as a compatible donor becomes available.

Royal Calendars Cleared and Anniversaries Postponed

The progression of the Crown Princess’s illness has forced the royal household to heavily scale back her public duties and make significant adjustments to the family’s schedule:

Silver Wedding Anniversary Postponed: The Crown Prince and Crown Princess have officially postponed their highly anticipated 25th wedding anniversary celebrations, which were originally slated for August 2026.

Canceled Appearances: The Crown Princess has pulled out of her planned provincial tour scheduled for September.

Crown Prince Haakon Alters Schedule: To support his wife, the future King of Norway is limiting long-distance travel both domestically and internationally. Consequently, he will not attend the Golden Wedding Anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden in Stockholm on June 13.

“The Crown Princess’s lung condition is serious. Following a joint medical evaluation, she has now been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant as soon as possible.”

— Dr. Are Holm, Senior Consultant and Respiratory Specialist at Oslo University Hospital

A Brave Battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has publically fought the chronic condition for nearly eight years. In recent public appearances, including Norway’s National Day celebrations, she was seen using a nasal cannula connected to a portable oxygen device to assist her breathing.

Crown Prince Haakon recently expressed his deep concern to the press, acknowledging that his wife is “seriously ill” and that her symptoms have actively worsened over the last few weeks. The family remains at her side in Oslo as they wait for a suitable donor.