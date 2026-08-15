Princess of Malaysia Ilyana Alia marries British racing driver

KUALA LUMPUR – Marrying royal heritage with the thrill of international motorsport, Princess Ilyana Alia of Pahang has tied the knot with British GT racing driver Christopher Froggatt in an event held at Kuala Lumpur’s Shangri-La Hotel.

The 29-year-old princess, officially known as Yang Amat Mulia Tengku Puteri Ilyana Alia, exchanged vows with her endurance racer partner, 32, on August 7, after keeping their relationship low-key.

Combining Tradition and Couture in a Regal Celebration – Prince & Princess of Pahang at Their Wedding A celebration rich in both Malay customs – including the religious ceremony, rings, and dowry – and royal sophistication, the event saw the princess adorned in custom gowns by Malaysian couturier Datuk Radzuan Radziwill.

Solemnisation Service: Princess Ilyana donned a custom slim-fit lace number with a high neckline and long sleeves, accentuated by Heirloom jewelry from the Pahang Royal Vault – including Queen Azizah’s decadent Art Deco diamond tiara, a diamond-and-emerald necklace, and matched chandelier earrings.

Grand Reception: As the bride, surrounded by ivory floral arrangements, proceeded to the traditional pelamin (wedding dais) for the second part of the celebrations, she wore an antique 19th-century diamond tiara with classic garland and neoclassical leaf motifs. A High-Octane Love Story Christopher Froggatt’s foray into the professional motorsport scene began unconventionally.

Childhood enthusiasms for automobiles and motocross segued into a full-time career at 24 during a guest experience at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit in Italy. In 2017 Froggatt also co-founded Tempesta Racing where he now competes in one of the most competitive professional sports car series around the globe, the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

An English Aristocracy With Links to Pahang Princess Ilyana is the daughter of Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) of Malaysia between 2019 and 2024, and former actress Julia Rais.

The Sultan of Pahang enjoys established personal ties in Britain, as he attended both Aldenham School in Hertfordshire and Worcester College, Oxford, graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before a stint in the Royal Armoured Corps as part of The Prince of Wales’s Own Regiment of Yorkshire where he reached the rank of captain before he was seconded in 2004 as a brigadier general in the Malaysia armed forces.

Notable guest at the event: Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Crown Prince of Pahang Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Chief Minister of Pahang Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates “The Royal House of Pahang wishes to convey best wishes of happiness, grace, and lasting prosperity upon this beloved couple beginning this new chapter together,” the statement from the palace read.