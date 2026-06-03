Princess of Wales opens up in rare declaration of love

The Prince and Princess of Wales are widely regarded as one of the most solid couples in modern royal history. However, behind the polished public appearances and formal duties lies a deeply rooted partnership that was built to last.

A heartwarming, previously hidden confession from Prince William reveals the exact reason why the couple took their time before walking down the aisle—and how that choice solidified their marriage through life’s toughest storms.

The Secret Behind Their Decade-Long Dating Era

Before marrying in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton famously dated for nearly a decade, earning Kate the media nickname “Waity Katie.” While royal onlookers were eager for a wedding, Prince William had a very specific, deliberate reason for the delay.

According to legendary royal photographer Arthur Edwards, William once privately admitted the true motivation behind their long courtship:

“Once William told me the reason he and Kate took their time getting engaged was because he wanted to make sure his marriage would last forever.”

Having witnessed the highly publicized and painful marital breakdowns within his own family during the 1990s, William was fiercely protective of his future wife and determined to build an unbreakable foundation before making a lifelong commitment.

Surviving the Darkest Days Together

That intentional foundation has proven to be the bedrock of their marriage. The couple has faced incredibly difficult personal trials, most notably Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent recovery journey.

Insiders note that navigating these major health hurdles has only brought the future King and Queen closer together. Their deep bond was beautifully captured in Kate’s intimate family video releasing her health updates, where the couple was seen sharing rare, tender moments of affection away from the spotlight.

Why the Wales Marriage Is Deemed “Unbreakable”

A Relationship Built on Friendship: Meeting at St. Andrews University allowed them to build a normal, everyday bond away from intense royal pressures.

Prioritizing the “Simple Things”: Despite their royal titles, insiders and photographers note that the couple thrives by enjoying ordinary family dynamics with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Mutual Protection: William’s early determination to shield Kate and ensure she fully understood the reality of royal life has paid off in their mutual resilience.

As Edwards remarked after observing the couple’s recent interactions: “They have survived the dark days—and they have a bright future to look forward to. They are still very much in love.”