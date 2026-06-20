Princess of Wales opens up in an Essay Kate Middleton wants us to close our eyes more often-and open our arms to one another. In a frank new essay, The Princess of Wales writes of the downsides of living life through a screen, advising her own children about the many perils to avoid in today’s digital-addicted society.

She wrote the Essay during a solo tour in Northern Italy last month – her first trip abroad as a working member of the royal family since her recent cancer diagnosis.

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“Priortize Love”: Princess Kate Gives Advice on Tough Problems In the Essay Catherine asked herself how one thing this generation can give back or promote “if only one thing,” The Princess of Wales wrote.

“The simple answer is… “She gave her three kids – George, Charlotte, and Louis –’ answer simply is love,” her contribution went. “Not the overt romantically lovey-dovey version of that emotion, but a loving that is simple and unconditional.

” A Fondess for Genuine Interaction Being as interested in the early years development and a mental health awareness advocate, the Princess of Wales continues to be acutely aware of the effects of the digital society on our youngest.

This latest writing reiterates her increasing worry of just how digital experiences are detracting family time and life-enhancing family moments.