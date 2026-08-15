Princess of Wales set for major international travel comeback

The Princess of Wales could soon mark another major milestone on her path back to royal duties, as she is reportedly slated to embark on a royal visit to India with Prince William this fall.

Princess Kate, 44, is expected to join her husband of over a decade on the visit to South Asia this November, the Mirror recently reported.

The potential trip’s itinerary will focus on the Earthshot Prize Awards in 2026, set to occur in the nation’s financial capital and the occasion would likely include a stop in their nation’s capital and perhaps even involve official visits to India, while also celebrating an upcoming engagement that will support and further international endeavors by Prince William.

An inside source to the royal couple noted to the outlet: “Catherine is feeling inspired at the prospect of making long-distance royal tours again with her husband.”

A royal milestone for the prince and princess: With more high profile events that will increase their international presence and influence, here’s a glance of what’s to come.

If it is officially confirmed by Kensington Palace, this latest international outing would prove to be a significant landmark engagement for Prince William and Princess Kate:

First official, in-person Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022

The royal attended the Earthshot Prize awards in 2020 Boston, but then opted to not attend events in Singapore and Cape Town, as the royal began to take a longer time off to focus on the ongoing recovery of health .

First major global trip as a couple in over two years: Previous long international diplomatic journeys the prince and princess attended at the same time were last seen with visits to the Caribbean islands . Raising her international clout.

Following the successful first of Princess Kate’s official solo royal trip in the fall, she then accompanied husband Prince William on their high- profile official tours of Italy, attending various global events there as well and more tours may likely come.

A familiar landscape as a couple of two: Princess of Wales and Prince William have been to the Indian peninsula numerous times in the past for numerous reasons- including for a diplomatic 7- day trip earlier this 2016 .

During which he brought him to the same Taj Mahal that Prince Charles first visited in December 1960 with Queen Elizabeth II. Mumbai 2026 Earthshot The annual event awards one million pounds [1.3million ($US dollars)] of investment to fund one groundbreaking project to “repair and regenerate the natural world”. This upcoming tour for them will be the most popular international event.