Princess of Wales shares heartbreaking chemo challenge

Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a moving comeback to public duties during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, confirming that it was there that she received her treatment in 2024. During the visit, she revealed some brilliant news for the nation.

During the emotional visit, Princess of Wales gave a rare and frank account of her recovery from cancer after sharing some remarkable news that many hoped she had, but could not yet know. She announced that she was now in remission from the illness after her and Prince William had battled cancer separately in recent months.

While speaking to patients and staff at the London hospital during her first royal engagement since December, Kate revealed that despite finishing chemotherapy, life can be “still a real challenge”.

During the visit to Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday, the royal, who revealed her diagnosis in March, admitted “you think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that’s still a real challenge.”

Kate continued: “The words totally disappear and understanding that as a patient there are side effects around the treatment but actually there are more long-term side effects.”

This referenced a term known as “chemo brain”, the difficulty processing information caused by chemotherapy, which affects memory and the ability to form words and focus, which the future queen experienced alongside her own experience of the harsh treatments.

Kate’s honest words came as the palace confirmed she and her husband Prince William had become Joint Royal Patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. After being a royal Patron to several cancer charities for many years, Kate has a close relationship with Royal Marsden as it was the specialist center that she attended for treatment during her own fight against cancer in 2024, which was away from the public eye.

Although there is a long road to recovery ahead for the Princess, Kate appeared confident as she spoke to the patients at the hospital. She stressed that patients should know that “there is light at the end of the tunnel” as long as they continue with the day-by-day struggle that they will face, and urged them to not be too hard on themselves as recovery.