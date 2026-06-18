Princess of Wales stuns at Ascot, looking just like her mother

The Princess of Wales turned heads when she made her highly-anticipated comeback at Royal Ascot on Wednesday – and it wasn’t just her bold fashion statement that got people talking, it was how strikingly similar she looked to her mother, Carole Middleton!

This was Kate Middleton’s first appearance at the famous racing event since prior to undergoing cancer treatment in early 2024, and the royal mom of three looked utterly chic alongside her husband, Prince William, and her mother, Carole, in the Royal Box, watching the action on the track.

A Spitting Image Moment in the Royal Box

The royal donned a vibrant sunshine yellow dress paired with an equally cheerful hat and looked poised. However, fans were particularly mesmerized by a side-by-side moment when Princess Kate and her mother turned from the races, their features appearing nearly identical with matching face structures and even similar facial proportions.

“I thought it was like two sisters,” one user commented on social media. “She gets her looks from her mother!” another royal fan added online.

Both wore impeccably coordinated millinery netting, though Kate opted for a statement in all yellow, while Carole chose a softer color palette, pairing her blush dress with a matching pale pink hat.

For style aficionados and seasoned royal watchers, the timeless outfit Carole Middleton wore is a blast from the past. She last donned the classic dress to her youngest daughter Pippa Middleton’s lavish 2017 nuptials to James Matthews – talk about sustainable style!

“Catherine gets her beautiful looks from her parents, especially Carole,” a royal fan wrote online. “They both look amazing and Carole Middleton always looks very classy.”

Making Up for Lost Time

The Princess’s appearance at the world-renowned racecourse marks the resumption of a cherished tradition. Princess of Wales was unable to attend last year’s races as she prioritized her intensive treatment and recovery. She was initially slated to participate in the traditional carriage procession for 2025, but regrettably had to cancel last minute, opting to rest while balancing her schedule and royal duties to avoid overexertion.

The celebrated comeback on Wednesday is a testament to her swift recovery, solidifying her presence at high-profile royal events. She has now been spotted in three major royal gatherings in a matter of days, with her triumphant visit to Royal Ascot following appearances at King Charles III’s Trooping the Colour ceremony over the weekend and the historic Order of the Garter service on Monday.