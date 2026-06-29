The Princess of Wales’s remarkable achievement of completing the infamous National Three Peaks challenge has coincided with a remarkably personal cancer diagnosis message. Famously known for being strong and courageous when dealing with the odds of being put in certain situations in life, Catherine, Princess of Wales – mother-of-three, had decided to do the challenge alone. The challenge saw the 44-year-old complete all 3 highest peaks in the UK – all with in a space of 24 hours!

While, on every path, the help of Mountain Rescue was a safety, Catherine successfully completed all 3 peaks in Scotland – namely, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike in England and Snow don in Wales.

What awaited her was none other than her loving husband Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis as well as her dear parents and brother. “The path that defines every fiber of who we are” Hours after finishing the extremely demanding task, she spoke out with a heartwarming, personal message on her social media. “Every year hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear a diagnosis, which nobody in their lifetime want to hear. The path that follows that defines every fibre of who we are – be that emotionally, physically, psychologically or spiritually,” the Princess wrote.

The Princess, who announced her remission from the chronic disease that started in early2024, said: “I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond Treatment Requires much More Than Medicine Alone.

This is an approach that not only focuses on the standard clinical treatments but also on the individual’s wellbeing , Mental Health, Resilience and overall Emotional Balance. “Holistic therapies complement clinical path ways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time. Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong.

It is about finding balance in how we live.”

The Princess stated. In an added Video Message filmed amid hills in the UK, Catherine is seen to be in top health and is heard “So, many of you have asked why I’ m doing this challenge… partly, it’s personal… I’m so grateful to be here, to be able to walk these hills…. But more importantly, to give a lot back and acknowledge all the incredible work that is being done up and down this country.’ She is able to do that only due to her recovery.

From Diagnosis to Remission, 3 peaks marks a crucial landmark for the Princess, who in March 2024 informed the globe of her cancer after having undergone surgery on her stomach, following which she went through chemotherapy.

By September of 2024 she managed to get off of the Cancer treatment, announcing her Remission in Jan 2025. Closing with a message of support to other people experiencing similar hardship, the Princess writes: “Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with Cancer, Ensuring no one Faces this disease Feeling unseen or Unsupported.

Please Know That You are Not Alone.”

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has set up an specific Page on which people Can donatefor the 3 Peaks Challenge of HRH Princess Catherine and in the UK.