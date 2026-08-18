Princess Rajwa breaks royal style rules in silver

Princess Rajwa, Princess Rajwa’s style, royal fashion, Prince Hussein, Al Hussein Technical University, Toga Archives Jordanian Princess Rajwa’s latest public outing is another strong case to crown her as an ultimate modern royal stylist.

Posing next to her husband, Prince Hussein, the princess’s off-kilter, haute avant-garde silhouette marks a departure from the usual royal dress code, as the couple attends a prestigious event in Amman.

What’s not to love about the silhouette?

High fashion, avant-garde elements, modern royalty This season, instead of swapping out coat dresses or tailored pantsuits for different materials, Princess Rajwa adopted textures as her signature move with an outfit by the Japanese luxury label, Toga Archives, which combines Eastern aesthetics and Western high-fashion trends.

Princess Rajwa’s top, a charcoal button-down, featured an oversized fit, a subtle, muted paisley jacquard effect on it, and clean, minimal, and relaxed lines. – Princess Rajwa’s high-waisted skirt added just the right dose of movement and glamour to the monochrome ensemble with its liquid-like, pleated, silver metallic finish.

To keep the focus on her bold choice of tailoring, Princess Rajwa wore simple black accessories, such as her chic Alaia bag, and minimal jewelry. – The 30-year-old kept her hair styled in a chic low updo with a touch of flair and paired the elegant updo with luminous, understated natural makeup.

Her architectural understanding of lines and shapes informs her style Her strong background in architecture may have helped form her preference for striking lines, oversized volumes, and structured silhouettes, considering Rajwa graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Syracuse University in 2017, having studied Visual Communications at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

For several seasons, the princess has found inspiration in internationally celebrated designers and local Middle Eastern brands and designers. What makes it her special outfit of the night While these royal appointments represent a flurry of activity for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, it has been a particularly rewarding and busy year.

Exactly one year ago in June 2023, the happy couple tied the knot in the Jordanian capital city; now, three years later, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter Princess Iman into the world on June 24, 2024, after three months as husband and wife.

As her prominent royal role continues to develop, The princess has established herself as one of royalty’s leading figures of influence in style.