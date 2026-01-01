Princess Rajwa, daughter Iman steal spotlight in Crown Prince Hussein’s family photo

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan has delighted royal fans as 2025 drew to a close by sharing a rare family portrait featuring his wife, Princess Rajwa, and their young daughter, Princess Iman.

Taking to his Instagram account on December 31, the heir to the Jordanian throne marked the New Year by posting the heartwarming family photos with his nearly 17-month-old daughter.

In the image, little Princess Iman could be seen standing confidently between her parents, gazing into the distance, looking all grown up.

“From Rajwa, our little Iman, and myself, we wish you a happy New Year filled with serenity and peace,” Hussein sweetly wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo)

Iman – who was born in August 2024, looked adorable in a T-shirt and tutu skirt, and a pair of shoes featuring dainty bows.

The little princess is Queen Rania and King Abdullah’s first grandchild, and was named after her paternal aunt Princess Iman.

Crown Prince Hussein and his mother Queen Rania occasionally share photos of the little girl on social media.

In March, he uploaded two photos of Iman with her grandmother Rania and her mum Rajwa on Mother’s Day.

“To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote at the time.