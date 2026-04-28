Princess Rajwa marked her 32nd birthday with a touching family moment, as her husband Hussein of Jordan shared a never-before-seen portrait featuring their young daughter, Princess Iman.

The heartfelt image, posted on social media on Tuesday, captured an intimate scene of the royal trio dressed in coordinated shades of white. In the photo, Princess Rajwa gazes lovingly at baby Iman, who is cradled between her parents, while Crown Prince Hussein leans in to kiss his daughter on the cheek.

Accompanying the portrait was a warm birthday message from the Crown Prince, who wrote, “Every day with you is a blessing. Happy birthday to my beloved wife,” offering a glimpse into the couple’s close bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo)

Princess Rajwa looked effortlessly elegant in a flowing white top with delicate lace sleeves, her hair styled in a loose braid. The soft, natural styling complemented the tender family moment, with one-year-old Iman adding an extra touch of charm.

The post quickly drew attention from royal watchers and well-wishers alike, including a sweet response from Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who left heart emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, Queen Rania also paid tribute to her daughter-in-law, sharing a heartfelt message celebrating Rajwa’s warmth and the joy she brings to the family.