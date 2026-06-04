Princess Sophie, Edward return to UK after key Portugal mission

The British Royal Family’s official Instagram page has shared a heartwarming update on Prince Edward and Princess Sophie’s recent diplomatic trip to Portugal. Following a whirlwind, three-day tour through the historic streets of Lisbon and Porto, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their hosts by releasing a curated collection of behind-the-scenes images.

The high-profile trip, which began on June 1, 2026, aimed to celebrate and strengthen the deep-rooted diplomatic and cultural ties between the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Highlights from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s Portugal Visit

The couple’s itinerary was packed with cultural milestones, community-focused initiatives, and classic diplomatic engagements.

1. Celebrating the World’s Oldest Alliance

The royal couple commenced their tour in Lisbon at the Portuguese National Archive to open an exhibition commemorating the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor—the oldest continuous diplomatic alliance in the world. For the first time since 1386, the original English and Portuguese copies of the historic treaty were displayed side-by-side.

2. A Charm Offensive in Lisbon

While in the capital, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie delighted locals and royal watchers alike by taking a scenic, 10-minute ride on one of Lisbon’s historic trams outside the famous Estrela Garden. Accompanied by Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas, the couple was in high spirits, even charmingly coordinating their attire with the red and green colors of the Portuguese flag.

3. Advocating for Key Global Issues

Beyond the historical celebrations, the tour focused on several core causes close to the couple’s hearts:

Women, Peace, and Security: Princess Sophie delivered a powerful, moving speech at the Model NATO conference in Lisbon, condemning sexual violence in conflict zones and emphasizing the crucial role women play in community peacebuilding.

Tech and Innovation: The royals visited the aerospace company Tekeva, where they interacted with students and got hands-on experience assembling surveillance drones.

Youth Opportunity and Sports Inclusion: Engaging with community organizations, students, and British expats running local charities.

The successful tour concluded in the city of Porto, leaving a lasting impression of warmth, modernity, and strong international partnership.