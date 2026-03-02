Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie banned from Royal Events amid parents' ties to Epstein

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not attend this year’s Royal Ascot amid lingering concerns surrounding their parents’ connections to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The sisters — daughters of former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — will also be absent from the traditional royal procession at the annual horse racing event in June. A source told the publication, “Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.”

Speaking with the Daily Mail, a source said, “I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year.”

Neither the princesses, Buckingham Palace, nor Royal Ascot immediately responded to requests for comment on Sunday, March 1.

The controversy stems from their father, Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public royal duties in 2019 after a headline-grabbing interview about his association with Epstein.

Andrew has been connected to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was made to have sex with him when she was 17. Sarah Ferguson, 66, has also appeared in released documents related to Epstein’s activities.

In October, scrutiny of Andrew intensified, and he gave up the use of his royal titles, as well as other titles and honors. the disgraced royal, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, was then stripped of his royal titles days later by his brother King Charles.

Last month, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, marking the first royal arrest since 1649, when King Charles I was executed. Ferguson has kept a low profile amid the fallout, reportedly focusing on self-care and considering spending time abroad.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Beatrice and Eugenie have been trying to “stay away” from the controversy surrounding their parents.