Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie caught in parents’ controversy storm

Becoming a stand in for the increasingly embarrassing behaviour of their mother Sarah, and their now-disgraced father, former royal prince Andrew, is becoming a day-to-day struggle for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

While the two women have maintained non-working royal status for years and tried to portray themselves as serious charitable workers, a plummet in UK approval ratings suggests that the public may be getting tired of further members of the York family.

Low Poll Numbers leave royals nervous about future standing

New UK approval ratings for the two York sisters reveal they are at an all-time low in public favorability. The recent poll numbers are the sisters most brutal wakeup call about what their role in royal society may look like from now on:

-Parental Fallout: The ongoing backlash from a public increasingly horrified at the behavior of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is a weight that continues to hover over both sisters, no matter how good their charity work may be.

-Public Perception: As the reality of the differences between ‘working’ and ‘non-working’ royals sets in across the UK, many are questioning why family members such as the two York princesses, who have no royal duties, still enjoy royal perks.

-Loss of Patronages: Since the initial uproar over their parents, both princesses have slowly been relinquishing their roles with prominent charities over recent months.

The Implication for the reign of Prince William

Although King Charles III has kept them within royal events while acting as his sister-in-law, royal insiders predict that Prince William may have very different ideas about their place in the royal world from now on.

A close source stated that though prince William has many royal responsibilities at the moment, their status as non-working royals will undoubtedly become a topic of conversation with him eventually, as prince William may be more determined than his uncle Charles about the monarchy’s public perception.

“This is creating so much anxiety because they simply don’t know what the future holds or when any decisions will be made”, a family member spoke to sources about not knowing whether they would lose their royal passes and access from the Firm at all.

Balancing Mother & Father with their own positions

On top of all of the falling approval ratings that Beatrice and Eugenie have already managed to garner for themselves, the two sisters are also said to be under tremendous stress and emotion behind closed doors.

While they try to support their mother and father, the reality of their own status within royal society continues to take over, creating a high-stress environment for the two friends. It may become to be that the York sisters’ public life is cut significantly short to prevent future embarrassments for the institution.