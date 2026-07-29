Principal reaction to FIFA's private investor plan

FIFA’s plans to sell a stake in the business operations of the World Cup and its other competitions through the creation of a semi-private subsidiary has sparked disbelief and outrage globally.

AFP Sport highlights the pick of the reaction:

Sporting

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

European football’s governing body UEFA.

“We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process.”

CONCACAF, which governs North and Central American football and three of whose members, the USA, Canada and Mexico, co-hosted the World Cup.

“Many in European football see FIFA’s plans as an absolute attack on football. I share this view. A line has been crossed here.

“At the World Cup, six European teams reached the quarter-finals and three the semi-finals. If European football stands united against these plans, that carries a great deal of weight.”

Hans-Joachim Watzke, vice-president of the German football Association (DFB) and Borussia Dortmund president, to magazine Kicker.

“It doesn’t seem like a reform. It seems like an electoral campaign financed with the future of football.

“Development cannot be used to buy votes or silences. The competitions and commercial rights of FIFA are not the personal patrimony of Infantino.

“Whoever mixes politics, discipline, money, and power without transparency cannot lead anything.

“Infantino is not the solution to FIFA’s governance. He is the problem. We are venturing deeper into the iceberg and what remains to surface.”

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish football league.

“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.”

English football’s governing body the Football Association (FA).

“It raises a lot of question marks for the federations, who have not been involved in the talks and do not have to hand the specific details to be able to comment on these topics which are fundamental to the future of football.”

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo.

“The close relationship between the FIFA president and the US President (Donald Trump) has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No one has the right to sell our game.”

Sepp Blatter, Infantino’s disgraced predecessor, referring to the claim that one of the potential investors could be Thrive capital, an investment company founded and led by Joshua Kushner, brother of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared.

Political

“Hands off our game.”

European Union Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef on X.

“Particular concern arises when FIFA’s regulatory powers become aligned with the financial interests of private entities. When the value of investments depends on decisions made by FIFA. That raises profound questions about governance, independence and conflicts of interest.”

Micallef fires a warning shot across FIFA’s bows.

“Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine.”

UK Prime Minister and Everton supporter Andy Burnham, who worked tirelessly for justice for the families of the Liverpool fans killed in the Hillsborough tragedy.

“Apparently the fake Peace Prize and giant lease with Trump Tower weren’t enough, now Infantino performs a kickback hat trick by pursuing a multibillion-dollar deal with Jared Kushner’s brother to sell ownership stakes in the World Cup to private investors.”

Democrat members on the United States’ congressional House Judiciary Committee.