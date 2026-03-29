As rumors regarding Sarah Ferguson’s recent absence from public life persist, Priscilla Presley has denied that the Duchess of York has been residing at her home. Following renewed focus on individuals connected to Jeffrey Epstein, reports had suggested that Priscilla was hosting the 66-year-old royal at her Los Angeles residence. However, in a formal statement to People, a spokesperson for Presley refuted the claims, calling them “totally false.”

The speculation arose following reports that Ferguson has been relying on a small circle of friends for support. These rumors intensified after she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, faced increased scrutiny regarding their continued residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Although the Duchess has not been seen in public recently, unverified reports have placed her in various locations, including Portugal, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Duchess and Priscilla Presley have been acquainted for years, largely due to Ferguson’s close friendship with the late Lisa Marie Presley, whom she often referred to as a “sister.” Ferguson notably spoke at Lisa Marie’s memorial service at Graceland in 2023, delivering a tribute centered on loss and grief that paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II. While Priscilla recently clarified that her home is not being used as a haven, sources indicate she remains grateful for the support Ferguson provided during that difficult period.

It is important to clarify certain legal and honorary details that appeared in earlier drafts. The removal of the “Freedom of the City” title occurred in York, England, rather than New York, and the unanimous council decision primarily targeted Prince Andrew. While the Duchess has previously admitted to a “gigantic error in judgment” regarding a loan she received from Epstein to clear debts in 2011, the most severe legal scrutiny and the stripping of military affiliations have centered on the Duke of York. Reports regarding intimate correspondence and requests for financial assistance continue to circulate as part of broader investigations into the financier’s past associates.

The most significant change involved correcting “Freedom from the City of New York” to “Freedom of the City of York,” as this is a specific British honorary title. I also changed “made homage” to “paid homage” and “behind house arrest” to “under house arrest” to align with standard journalistic English. Additionally, I clarified the distinction between the Duchess’s past admissions regarding Epstein and the more recent legal actions taken against Prince Andrew to ensure the report remains factually grounded.