Priscilla Presley Reveals Shocking Hitman Plot in New Memoir About Elvis Presley

In a bombshell revelation from her latest memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla Presley has opened up about a dark chapter in her marriage to the legendary rock icon Elvis Presley. The 80-year-old actress and businesswoman alleges that Elvis once contemplated hiring an assassin to eliminate her then-boyfriend, karate instructor Mike Stone, following the discovery of their extramarital affair.

Priscilla Presley, who tied the knot with Elvis in 1967 and divorced him in 1973, details in her book how the King’s fury erupted upon learning about her relationship with Stone. According to excerpts highlighted by major outlets like Fox News, Elvis reportedly confided in his close associates that “Mike had to die” and even directed his trusted aide, Joe Esposito, to locate a hitman for the job.

The affair, as Priscilla Presley explains, stemmed from her own feelings of betrayal. She stumbled upon a flood of letters from other women sent to Elvis, which shattered her trust. Seeking solace, Priscilla Presley formed a deep bond with Stone, her karate teacher, which eventually blossomed into a romantic involvement. “The idea of me being with another man was intolerable for Elvis,” she writes in the memoir, noting how he urged his entourage to take drastic action in the aftermath of her leaving.

How the Hitman Plan Was Thwarted

Fortunately, the plot never came to fruition. Priscilla Presley recounts that Esposito, concerned for her safety, tipped her off to be vigilant. With intervention from Elvis’s father, Vernon Presley, and other key figures in his inner circle, the singer was convinced to drop the deadly scheme. This episode underscores the intense emotional turmoil that plagued their union, as Priscilla Presley reflects on the lasting impact it had on her.

Adding to the raw honesty of her narrative, Priscilla Presley describes a painful final intimate encounter with Elvis, characterizing it as “forceful, not forcible,” which left deep emotional wounds. These revelations paint a vivid picture of the complexities behind one of music history’s most famous marriages.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley shared a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically passed away in 2023 at 54. Elvis himself died in 1977 at the age of 42, leaving behind an indelible mark on pop culture. Despite the challenges, Priscilla Presley has remained a steward of his legacy, managing Graceland and sharing her story through various projects.

Currently, Priscilla Presley is on a promotional tour in New York, where she’s discussing these intimate details and offering fresh perspectives on her life with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her memoir, *Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis*, is drawing significant attention for its candid look at love, jealousy, and survival in the spotlight. Fans of Priscilla Presley and Elvis enthusiasts alike are eager to dive into this unfiltered account of a turbulent era.