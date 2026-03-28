Priscilla Presley speaks out on rumors about hosting Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein fallout

Priscilla Presley has firmly denied reports claiming that Sarah Ferguson has been staying with her amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the former Duchess of York’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s totally false,” a representative for Presley said, shutting down speculation that emerged in recent media reports. A spokesperson for Ferguson declined to comment on the claims.

The rumours originated from a March 4 report by Page Six, later picked up by the Daily Mail, which suggested that Ferguson had been relying on friends, including Presley, for accommodation.

According to the reports, Ferguson has been seeking places to stay following developments involving her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York has faced renewed criticism over his links to Epstein, though Ferguson herself has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Despite the speculation, Presley’s team has made it clear that Ferguson is not residing with her.

Sarah Ferguson and Presley share a personal connection through Presley’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Ferguson had previously referred to her as her “sissy” and delivered an emotional tribute following her death in January 2023, later speaking at her memorial service at Graceland.

Moreover, Sarah Ferguson’s current whereabouts remain unclear, as she has not been publicly seen since December 2025.