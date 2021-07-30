‘Prison Break’ star Wentworth Miller shares autism diagnosis

‘Prison Break’ star Wentworth Miller has revealed that he was diagnosed with autism a year ago. He also opened up about an autism diagnosis at age 49.

Wentworth Miller took to Instagram earlier this week to share the diagnosis with a blank white block on his Instagram grid, adding a lengthy caption about receiving “unexpected gifts” during last year’s quarantine.

“This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating… I’m a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old,” he said.

Wentworth Miller, 49, shared that while the diagnosis came as a shock to him but not a surprise, and that he recognizes that “access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy.”

He also added that he does not plan to dedicate his platform to his diagnosis because he “doesn’t know enough about autism.”

“There’s a lot to know. Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience through a new lens. That will take time,” he explained.

He added, “I don’t want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over,” saying that instead of taking over, he would rather direct people to content creators who have shared ‘inspiring’ and ‘thoughtful’ content about the same on their platforms.

“I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them… thank you,” he concluded.