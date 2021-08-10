Prisoners hold five policemen hostage at Central Jail Larkana

LARKANA: A group of prisoners has held five policemen hostage at a jail ward at the Larkana Central Jail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a shocking incident that took place at Larkana’s Central Prison as a group of prisoners allegedly held five policemen hostage inside the jail ward.

A video was allegedly recorded which showed the cops who have been held hostage by the inmates.

A cop said that the inmates have allegedly held them hostage after a death-row prisoner named Moosa Langah was not permitted to meet his mother.

The policeman claimed that the prisoners had been angered for not allowing Langah to meet his mother and held them hostage inside the prison cell.